Dehradun, Aug 24 (PTI) A total of 412 fresh COVID-19 cases and seven deaths due to the disease were reported in Uttarakhand on Monday, taking the infection tally to 15,529 and death toll to 207, officials said.

Three coronavirus patients each died at AIIMS, Rishikesh and Haldwani's Sushila Tiwari Government Hospital, and one at the Doon Medical College, Dehradun, a state health department bulletin here said.

Meanwhile, 412 new cases were reported in the state with Haridwar district accounting for the highest number of 131 cases followed by Udham Singh Nagar which reported 124 cases, Nainital 66, Dehradun 27, Tehri 25, Uttarkashi 22, Pauri 10, Chamoli three, Champawat two, Bageshwar one and Rudraprayag one case, it said.

A total of 10,912 COVID-19 patients have recovered so far in the state, 55 have migrated out of the state and 207 have died.

There are 4,355 active cases in the state, the bulletin said.

