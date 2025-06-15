New Delhi, Jun 14 (PTI) A seven-year-old boy drowned in a pool at a water park in outernorth Delhi's Alipur area, an official said on Saturday.

Police said they were alerted on Saturday, a day after the incident, and now an inquiry has been initiated at the Alipur police station. The child drowned around 5 pm on Friday, they said.

According to police, one Yamin, his children and a nephew visited the water park. The entire family was in the pool when the nephew drowned, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outernorth) Hareshwar V Swami said.

"The child was immediately rushed to Param Nursing Home in Kundli, Sonipat, Haryana. However, doctors declared him dead," he said.

Following the boy's death, Yamin informed the boy's father, and the family decided to take the body home, where they conducted the burial without informing the local police, he added.

"We are verifying the sequence of events and statements of all concerned parties. Further legal action will be taken based on the outcome of the enquiry," the officer said, adding that details are being gathered from the water park management as well.

Authorities are also expected to examine whether any lapses in safety protocols at the water park contributed to the incident.

