New Delhi [India], August 16 (ANI): A 7-year-old boy reportedly fell into a drain in Delhi's Welcome area on Friday while trying to catch a kite, police said.

"In the evening, information was received at PS Welcome regarding a child falling into a drain. Upon reaching the spot, i.e., the drain near Lakdi Market Puliya, and conducting an enquiry, the police team learnt that a 7-year-old boy had accidentally fallen into the drain while trying to catch a kite," the police said in a statement.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority DDMA was informed, and a search and rescue operation was initiated. However, due to darkness, the operation was suspended and will resume tomorrow morning, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.

More details are awaited.

Earlier in July, a two-and-a-half-year-old boy died after falling into an open sewer in Narela subdivision in North Delhi. According to police, the incident took place near Khera Khurd village, and the child's body was recovered and sent for postmortem.

In another incident, an 8-year-old boy fell into a sewer in Delhi's Defence Colony area. Police staff reached the location. The sewer lid was covered with a plyboard, which broke when the child stepped on it. He was rescued with the help of locals and didn't sustain any injuries, police had said. (ANI)

