Hoshiarpur, Jul 15 (PTI) A seven-year-old girl was killed on Friday when the school bus on which she along with 15 other students was returning home overturned near Seena village, about 15 km from here.

The dead girl was identified as Class 1 student Jasnoor Kaur (7), a resident of Hukran village.

Also Read | IAS Pooja Singhal PMLA Case: ED Seizes Rs 11.88 Crore Cash, Five Stone Crushers.

The other students escaped unhurt in the accident.

Chabbewal police station SHO said the bus of a private school at Jian village was carrying 16 school students.

Also Read | Delhi High Court Says It Won't Permit Unmarried Woman To Undergo Abortion at 23 Weeks As It Virtually Amounts to Killing Foetus.

When the bus reached near the Sasoli turn at Seena village, the driver lost control over his vehicle due to which it overturned in the nearby fields, he said.

Jasnoor Kaur got serious wounds and she was taken to a hospital at Mehna village, from where she was referred to a private hospital here under critical condition.

She succumbed to her injuries during the treatment, the SHO said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)