New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): A seven-year-old girl residing in the area of Police Station (PS) Subzi Mandi in Delhi was allegedly molested by a 26-year-old man on Monday morning, said the police.

According to the Delhi Police, the incident occurred around 9:30 AM when the victim was playing outside her home.

Also Read | COVID-19 in West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee Holds Meeting With Officials of Various Departments Amid Rising Cases of Coronavirus, Advices Citizens To Remain Cautious (Watch Video).

She later informed her mother, who then alerted her husband.

A PCR call was made at approximately 10:23 AM, following which the girl and her mother arrived at the Subzi Mandi Police Station to lodge a complaint, officials said.

Also Read | Wazahat Khan Arrested: Kolkata Police Arrest Man Who Filed Complaint Against Law Student Sharmistha Panoli in Hate Speech Case.

Following the complaint, the accused, identified as Karia, alias Mohd. Saheem, was apprehended. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the law, and further investigations are underway, they added.

More details are awaited.

The incident comes two days after the the alleged rape and murder of a nine-year-old girl in Dayalpur area in the national capital.

Doctors said that when the girl was brought to the hospital, she was without a pulse or heartbeat.

They noted that her clothes were soaked in blood, and she was bleeding profusely from her private parts. The victim was initially taken to Dr. Aleena Nursing Home by family members before being referred to a higher-level medical facility.

On Sunday, following the incident, the residents of the Dayalpur area staged a protest. The incident has sparked outrage among locals demanding swift justice for the victim.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), North East Delhi, Ashish Mishra, a case has been registered at Dayalpur Police Station under relevant sections of murder and rape.

Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Atishi slammed the BJP government over the police's failure to arrest the main accused in the brutal rape and murder. She asked why the women are not safe despite "a four-engine BJP government" in Delhi.

"This incident has shaken not only Delhi but the entire country. Today, the biggest question is why the main accused has not been arrested yet. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta does not even have time to come here and meet the victim's family," Atishi told ANI after visiting the family of the minor girl.

"There is a four-engine BJP government in Delhi, so why are our daughters not safe?" she added.

Meanwhile, Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra told ANI that Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has spoken to the police officials regarding the incident.

"A nine-year-old girl was called to the house by a man named Naushad... The Chief Minister herself is looking into the matter. She has spoken to the police officials. Naushad is still absconding. The police believe that they will catch him by this evening or tomorrow," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)