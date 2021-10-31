Jamshedpur, Oct 30 (PTI) The police on Saturday seized 70 kg of ganja from a four-wheeler during a vehicle checking drive on National Highway 33 in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur city.

The seized contraband is valued at more than Rs 9 lakh, the East Singhbhum district police said.

Following a tip-off, the police were checking vehicles in Narga locality under MGM police station.

When the policemen asked the driver of a car bearing West Bengal registration number to stop, he sped away. The police gave it a chase and managed to stop it at Baliguma.

The occupants of the car, however, fled leaving the vehicle behind, police said.

Altogether 70 packets, each containing one kg of ganja, were found inside the car.

A case under Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act was registered in this regard.

