Srinagar, Oct 12 (PTI) Around 70 Union ministers are visiting Jammu and Kashmir to assess ground-level development and review implementation of government schemes there as part of the Centre's public outreach programme.

Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industries Anupriya Singh Patel said the initiative will make the life of people of the Union Territory more comfortable and take development to new heights under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Patel visited Ganderbal district under the third phase of the programme.

About 70 ministers are visiting Jammu and Kashmir to have first-hand appraisal of the development needs pertaining to their departments so that the planning is done accordingly. They are listening to the grievances of people and their demands, she said.

The Union MoS said the central government is committed to provide better employment avenues to the local youth of Jammu and Kashmir and in this regard, four new industries are coming up in Ganderbal in central Kashmir.

On day one, the minister visited an old industrial estate in Ganderbal where more than 90 units are established and she was briefed about its functioning.

DIC, Ganderbal informed her that four new industrial estates are coming up in the district at Barsoo, Kohistan Colony, Pehlipora and Arigoripora for which the allotment process has already been initiated.

The minister also interacted with the association of small scale industrial unit holders who apprised her about the issues being faced by various unit holders and demanded upgradation of canal road, drainage and effluent treatment plant, sustained marketability and other issues for increasing the estate's scope.

Patel said the purpose of visiting the estate was to take first-hand appraisal about its functioning and asserted that all possible facilities will be provided to the unit holders in order to ensure their growth.

She also apprised them of the steps being taken up by the department for implementation of various subsidy schemes.

Later, the minister inaugurated a senior citizen home of 25-bed facility at Wayil, which is being established in a rented accommodation under 'Atal Vayo Abhyuday Yojana' by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment and would be run by Hope Disability Centre.

She also distributed mobility aids among the beneficiaries.

