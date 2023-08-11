Meerut (UP), Aug 11 (PTI) A 70-year-old man was shot dead by his grandson in a village here on Friday, police said.

The incident happened in an area under Mawana police station of the district. Accused Tarun has been arrested, they said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rohit Singh Sajwan said Jagat Singh, from Paharpur village, was returning home after withdrawing money from the bank, when his grandson Tarun shot him dead.

The accused youth killed his grandfather to take over his land, he said, adding that further action is being taken in the matter.

