Baripada (Odisha), Oct 18 (PTI) A 70-year-old man was trampled to death by an elephant in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place in the Sasgovindpur area in the evening when the man, identified as Srikant Behera, was returning home at Sarumula after watching a football tournament at Marmoda, said Lopamudra Nayak, the inspector in-charge of the Rasgovindpur police station.

Also Read | Sonia Gandhi Says 'Indian Democracy Passing Through Most Difficult Phase'; Congress Decides Protest Roadmap.

Behera was passing through the forest when the wild tusker, which has been in the area for the last few days, attacked him, she said.

The body has been recovered and would be sent for post-mortem on Monday.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: PM Narendra Modi's Lookalike 'Abhinanandan Pathak' All Set to Contest Polls, Aspires to Become CM.

A case of unnatural death has been registered, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)