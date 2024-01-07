Ernakulam (Kerala) [India], January 7 (ANI): The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) at the Cochin airport in Kerala seized over 700 grams of gold from a passenger who arrived from Saudi Arabia's Jeddah on Sunday.

According to Customs Department officials, the foreign-origin gold was in compound form, weighed 797 grams and was valued at approximately Rs 40 lakh.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Speculation Rife Over Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Contesting From Cuttack Constituency.

The passenger was intercepted by AIU officers at the green channel based on profiling.

After examining the passenger, three white capsule-shaped packets were recovered from him, which were suspected to have gold in paste form, they said.

Also Read | Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Says Toll-Free Mumbai Coastal Road Project To Be Partly Opened for Traffic This Month-End (See Pics).

Further investigation is in progress.

Earlier in October last year, Customs officers at the Cochin airport arrested a person and seized foreign-origin 24-carat gold rings weighing 488.50 gms and gold jewellery weighing 130.80 grams. The recovered gold weighing 619.30 gms was estimated to be 33.35 lakhs. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)