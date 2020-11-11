Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 11 (PTI) Kerala reported 7,007 new COVID-19 cases and 29 more deaths on Wednesday, taking the total infections to 5,02,719 and the toll to 1,771.

As many as 7,252 people were cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries in the state to 4,22,410, health minister K K Shylaja said in a release.

In the last 24 hours, 64,192 samples were tested, taking the aggregate to 52,49,865 specimens examined so far.

The test positivity rate in the state was 10. 91 per cent.

"Out of those infected today, 86 came from outside the state, while 6,152 contracted the disease through their contacts. The sources of infection of 717 people was not yet known,traced.

Among those infected were 52 health workers," she said.

Currently, there are 78,420 persons under treatment in the state.

Of the positive cases, Ernakulam district reported the highest number (977), followed by Thrissur 966, Kozhikode 830, Kollam 679 and Kottayam 580.

As many as 3,15,246 persons are under observation, out of which 19,034 are in isolation wards of various hospitals, the minister said.

Nineteen regions were added to the list of hot spots and 13 removed, taking the total number to 622.

