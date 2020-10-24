Pune, Oct 23 (PTI) Pune district reported 721 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its caseload to 3,18,329 on Thursday, a health official said.

With 39 more fatalities, the death toll in the district reached 7,639, he added.

Also Read | JNU Professor Attacked by Miscreant at Her Residence in Gurugram, Gold Ornaments Worth Rs 2.5 Lakh Looted.

Also, 730 patients were discharged from hospitals following recovery, the official said.

"Of the 721 COVID-19 cases, 321 were detected in the Pune Municipal Corporation limits, which has recorded 1,59,077 cases so far.

Also Read | India’s Data Protection Law Has Potential to Propel Digital Economy and Global Digital Trade, Says Facebook.

"With 168 new cases, the tally in the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation area rose to 86,464," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)