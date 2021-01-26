Fatehpur (UP), Jan 26 (PTI) An 73-year-old inmate serving life imprisonment in a murder case at the Fatehpur district prison died on Tuesday, an official said here.

Shivsaran's condition started deteriorating around 6 am, following which he was taken to the prison hospital and from there, referred to the district hospital, where he was declared dead, Jail Superintendent Vinod Kumar said.

He was lodged in the prison on November 6, 2017 and was serving life imprisonment in connection with a murder case, Kumar said.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, he said, and added that as per jail rules, a magisterial probe will be held.

