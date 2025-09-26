Patna (Bihar) [India], September 26 (ANI): Ahead of the launch of Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bihar, Janata Dal (United) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha on Friday said that 75 lakh women would be connected to employment in the state with the help of the scheme, and additionally Rs 10,000 would be sent to their accounts.

Speaking to ANI, Jha said that one woman of every family in the state would have money deposited in their bank account for employment, on the basis of which they will be provided support of up to Rs 2 lakh.

Also Read | Manmohan Singh Birth Anniversary 2025: Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi Pay Tributes to Former Prime Minister, Say Gentle Architect of India's Economic Transformation.

Applauding the Nitish Kumar-led state government, Jha said that social justice and upliftment of women had been ensured.

"Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is launching the Mahila Rojgar Yojana today, which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I believe that 75 lakh women in Bihar will be connected to employment, with Rs 10,000 being sent to their accounts, and within the next week, another 25 lakh women will receive this amount in their accounts. There are 2 crore 70 lakh families in Bihar, and one woman from each family will be given a base amount of Rs 10,000 for employment. Depending on their work, they will be provided support up to Rs 2 lakh...If we look at Nitish Kumar's tenure from 2006-2025, he has not only ensured social justice but has also done a lot for the upliftment of women...." Jha told ANI.

Also Read | Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Open Lower Over Donald Trump's 100% Tariffs on Branded and Patented Drug Imports Without US Plants.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, the scheme, an initiative of the Government of Bihar, is aimed at making women Aatmanirbhar and promoting women's empowerment through self-employment and livelihood opportunities. It will provide financial assistance to one woman from each family in the state, enabling them to start employment or livelihood activities of their choice, thereby fostering economic independence and social empowerment.

Under the scheme, each beneficiary will receive an initial grant of Rs 10,000 via Direct Benefit Transfer, with the possibility of additional financial support of up to Rs 2 lakh in subsequent phases. The assistance can be utilised in areas of the beneficiary's choice, including agriculture, animal husbandry, handicrafts, tailoring, weaving, and other small-scale enterprises. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)