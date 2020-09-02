Shillong, Sep 2 (PTI) Seventy-seven more people on Wednesday tested positive for COVID-19 in Meghalaya, increasing the state's tally to 2,517, Health Services director Aman War said.

Of the new cases, 41 were reported from East Khasi Hills district, 16 from Ri-Bhoi, nine from East Jaintia Hills, six from West Garo Hills, three from South Garo Hills and two from East Garo Hills districts, the official said.

Eighty three patients were cured of the disease during the day, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 1,318, War said. The death toll rose to 13 with an elderly man succumbing to the disease at North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) here on Wednesday, he said.

Meghalaya currently has 1,186 active COVID-19 cases, War said.

East Khasi Hills district, of which state capital Shillong is a part, has the highest number of active COVID-19 cases at 813, followed by West Garo Hills at 118 and East Garo Hills district at 83, the official said. Over 94,000 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the northeastern state till date, War said.

