Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], July 9 (ANI): A total of 78 new COVID-19 positive cases and 66 recoveries were reported in Jharkhand on Wednesday, according to State Health Department.

The total number of cases in the state has risen to 3134 including 2170 recovered/discharged cases.

India has reported a spike of 22,752 COVID-19 cases, taking the country's coronavirus tally to 7,42,417 on Wednesday, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Out of the total cases reported, 4,56,830 patients have been cured/discharged from the disease while one patient has been migrated, the Health Ministry informed. (ANI)

