Shimla, Jan 30 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally increased to 2,70,078 on Sunday as 787 more people tested positive for the viral disease, while the death toll climbed to 3,978 with nine fresh fatalities, a health official said.

Kangra reported the highest number of fresh cases at 148, followed by 114 in Solan, 108 in Hamirpur, 97 in Bilaspur, 83 in Sirmaur, 76 in Mandi, 69 in Una, 42 in Chamba, 29 in Shimla, 19 in Kullu and two in Kinnaur, he said.

Also Read | Assam: Toddler Girl Drinks Milk From Elephant in Golaghat, Video Goes Viral.

Of the latest deaths, four were reported from Shimla, two from Kangra and one each from Chamba, Solan and Kullu.

Seven men and two women in the 40-80 age group were among those who died, the official said.

Also Read | Hyderabad Shocker: Businessman Brutally Murdered Over Illicit Relationship, Financial Dispute; 7 Held.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh stands at 9,452, he said.

As many as 779 more patients have recovered from the disease. With this, the total number of recoveries in the state stands at 2,56,630, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)