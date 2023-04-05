New Delhi [India], April 5 (ANI): A total of 7,883 constable posts were vacant in Delhi Police till March 1 this year, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai informed the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

Responding to a query through a written reply, the MoS said the vacancy is noted in police stations across Delhi.

Meanwhile, Rai pointed out that the Delhi Police has submitted the requisition to the Staff Selection Commission for filling up these posts, and the recruitment process has been initiated.

The Minister cited the information shared by the Delhi Police when Congress MP Shaktisinh Gohil asked "Will the Minister of Home Affairs be pleased to state the total number of vacancies of police constables at police stations in Delhi as on March 1, 2023?

"The Delhi Police has informed that, as on March 1, 2023, 7883 posts of constable were vacant in police stations. Delhi Police has submitted the requisition to the Staff Selection Commission for filling up these posts, and the recruitment process has been initiated," replied the Minister.

The population of Delhi and the attendant problems of policing kept on multiplying and following the recommendations of the Srivastava Committee, the strength of Delhi Police was increased to the present level of above 76,000. There are six ranges, 15 districts and 209 police stations in Delhi.

Today, Delhi Police is perhaps the largest metropolitan police in the world, larger than London, Paris, New York and Tokyo. (ANI)

