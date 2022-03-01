New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) A seventh evacuation flight carrying 182 Indians from the Romanian capital Bucharest left for India on Monday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said.

Following the closure of the Ukrainian airspace, India is facilitating the evacuation of its citizens stranded in the east European country through its land border crossings with Romania, Hungary and Poland.

"#OperationGanga advances to its seventh flight. 182 Indian nationals have started the journey to Mumbai from Bucharest," Jaishankar said in a tweet.

India has named its evacuation mission "Operation Ganga".

The first evacuation flight carrying 219 Indians from Bucharest landed in Mumbai on Saturday evening.

So far, 1,396 Indian nationals have been brought back from Ukraine in six evacuation flights.

