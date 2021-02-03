Hyderabad, Feb 3 (PTI): Eight people, including three students, were taken into custody here for allegedly duping a few shopkeepers of about Rs 75,000 with fake apps/wallets, police said on Wednesday.

The accused in the age group of 18-27 were caught in separate cases.

The arrested cheated the traders with fake payment after buying clothes, sports goods and grocery, among other things, a press release from the city police said.

After shopping, the accused would ask the shopkeepers for bills towards payment and then show the traders that the amount was paid through the fake wallets/apps downloaded on their phones, the release said.

Later, the shopkeepers learnt that the payment was not done and lodged complaints with the police based on which cases were registered. During investigation, the police rounded up the accused, the release added.

