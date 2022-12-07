New Delhi [India], December 7 (ANI): Eight journalists working for Srinagar-based local newspapers received threats through an online terror blog. Four of the media persons reportedly resigned, Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai told the Rajya Sabha today.

MoS Home Nityanand Rai said that a case has been registered at Shergari Police Station in this regard.

"As reported, eight journalists working for Srinagar-based local newspapers received threats through the terror blog "Kashmir Fight". Four media persons have reportedly resigned. The media persons who resigned belong to the media house "Rising Kashmir". In this regard a case has been registered at Shergari Police Station, Srinagar," told MoS Nityanand Rai to Rajya Sabha.

Rai further said that Jammu and Kashmir government has a policy of zero tolerance against terrorism and the security situation has improved significantly in the state.

"The Government has a policy of zero tolerance against terrorism and the security situation has improved significantly in Jammu and Kashmir. The Government has taken several steps to protect the lives of people including media persons from terrorist threats/attacks," said MoS Nityanand Rai. (ANI)

