Kohima, Dec 22 (PTI) Nagaland on Tuesday reported eight new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally in the state to 11,866, a health department official said.

Fifty more people also recovered from the disease, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 11,244, he said.

"8 +ve cases of #COVID-19 have been detected today. Mokokchung- 5, Dimapur- 3. Also, 50 +ve patients have recovered. Dimapur- 35, Kiphire- 10, Kohima- 4, Peren- 1," said Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom in a tweet.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state has risen to 94.76 per cent, Director of Health and Family Welfare, Dr Denis Hangsing said in the daily COVID-19 bulletin.

Nagaland now has 417 active COVID-19 cases, he said.

The COVID-19 death toll rose to 76 with three more persons succumbing to the infection, the director said, adding that 129 patients have migrated to other states.

The district-wise distribution of COVID-19 cases is Dimapur (6,374), Kohima (3,694), Mon (603), Peren (498), Tuensang (244), Mokokchung (169), Zunheboto (142), Phek (46), Kiphire (39), Wokha (39) and Longleng (18).

Of the confirmed cases, 4,827 are traced contacts, 4,643 are armed forces or security personnel, 1,831 returnees from other states and 565 frontline workers, he said.

The district-wise active COVID-19 cases are Kohima (207), Dimapur (124), Mokokchung (46), Peren (18), Mon (13), Kiphire (4), Tuensang (3) and Phek (2).

So far, a total of 1,19,085 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in Nagaland, including 72,087 through RT-PCR, 36,580 on TrueNat and 10,418 on Rapid Antigen Test, said Dr Hangsing.

