Muzaffarpur, June 3: A probe has been ordered into the death of an 8-year-old girl who died allegedly due to doctors' negligence at Muzaffarpur District Hospital where she was brought after a litchi seed got stuck in her throat on Tuesday.

"The seed of litchi was stuck in her throat. For the last one hour, I am roaming here and there. This negligence of the hospital and doctor took her life," alleged deceased father. Bihar Shocker: Minor Girl Allegedly Raped in Muzaffarpur District's Bochaha Area; Case Registered.

Meanwhile, Civil Surgeon SK Chaudhary on Wednesday said that the doctor posted in the emergency ward told him that she was dead when she was brought to the hospital.

"An 8-year-old girl has died. The doctor posted in the emergency ward told me that she was dead when she was brought here. The deceased father has said that the seed of litchi was stuck in the throat," said Civil Surgeon SK Chaudhary said Wednesday. SK Chaudhary further said we have initiated the enquiry.

