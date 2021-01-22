Erode (TN) Jan 22 (PTI): A total of 80 bags of gutka worth several lakhs of rupees were seized from a lorry and its crew was arrested on Friday, police said.

The seizure and the arrest were made at Bannari checkpost, 75 kms from here, the police said.

The lorry driver and cleaner were arrested, they said.

The contraband from Karnataka was bound for Palladam village in Tirupur district and was addressed to a person, they added.

