Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 13 (ANI): As many as 80 deaths and 6,239 new COVID-19 cases have been reported from Uttar Pradesh in the last 24 hours, the state's health department informed on Sunday.

With this, Uttar Pradesh continues to be one of the worst-hit states in the country with a total of 3,12,036 positive COVID-19 cases, including 68,122 active cases.

So far, 4,429 deaths and 2,39,485 recoveries have been reported in the state so far.

Meanwhile, India reported 94,372 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the national coronavirus tally beyond the 47-lakh mark, as per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

With the latest spike, the total cases stand at 47,54,357 including 9,73,175 active cases, 37,02,596 cured/discharged and migrated and 78,586 deaths. (ANI)

