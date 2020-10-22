Jammu, Oct 22 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir administration has setup 800 health and wellness centres to strengthen rural healthcare services in the union territory, a senior official said.

It had earlier formulated a comprehensive proposal of Rs 367 crore and submitted for funding from the World Bank for strengthening of healthcare institutions, including dedicated COVID hospitals and Intensive Care Units (ICUs). "Around 800 health and wellness centres established to strengthen rural healthcare services across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir," Financial Commissioner, health and medical education, Atal Dulloo said here. Spelling out his mega plans to give boost to the healthcare infrastructure and delivery setup in Jammu and Kashmir, Dulloo said health and wellness centres are the platform to deliver comprehensive primary health care services, which are universal and free for users, with a focus on wellness and delivery of expanded range of services close to the community.

"Presently, it include 12 packages of services, including care in pregnancy and child-birth, neonatal and infant health care services, childhood and adolescent healthcare services, family planning, contraceptives services and other reproductive healthcare services...," the FC said. Apart from these, other services included elderly and palliative healthcare services, management of communicable diseases, including national health programs, management of common outpatient care for acute simple illnesses and minor ailments, he added. Dulloo said healthcare and wellness centres at sub-centre level are being staffed by suitable trained mid-level health providers (MLHPs) who are ayurveda, unani, nursing graduate and certified in six months bridge programme certificate course in community health (BPCCCH).

