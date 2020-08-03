New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) Delhi registered 805 more novel coronavirus cases, taking the tally to over 1.38 lakh on Monday, while the toll rose to 4,021 with 17 more deaths, authorities said.

The three-figure count for the new COVID-19 cases was recorded on a day when the total number of tests conducted was 10,133, according to the bulletin.

The number of active cases stood at 10,207, down from 10,356 the previous day. The total number of cases climbed to 1,38,482, the Health Department said.

Seventeen more fatalities have been recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the toll to 4,021, it said.

On Sunday, the daily cases count had dipped to 961 and there were 15 deaths from the pathogen. On June 23, Delhi had reported the highest single-day spike of 3,947 case till date. PTI

