Bhopal, Aug 6 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh reported 830 new coronavirus patients on Thursday, 157 of them in Indore, which took the case tally in the state to 36,564, the health department said.

At the same time, 838 coronavirus patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery.

The death toll due to the pandemic rose to 946 with 17 more patients succumbing.

Four COVID-19 patients died in Bhopal district, followed by three in Indore, two in Rewa, one each in Gwalior, Barwani, Ratlam, Vidisha, Hoshangabad, Tikamgarh, Satna and Jhabua, the department said in a bulletin.

The number of infection cases in Indore, the worst-hit district in the state, rose by 157 to 8,014 and the death toll to 325.

Indore reported the highest number of new cases, followed by 155 in Bhopal, 89 in Gwalior and 77 in Jabalpur.

Bhopal has recorded 7,270 COVID-19 patients so far, including 201 who died.

The case count in Gwalior and Jabalpur went up to 2,748 and 1,641, respectively.

Indore has the highest 1,960 active cases now.

No new coronavirus case was reported from seven districts.

There are 3,195 active containment zones in the state at present.

