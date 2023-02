New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) As many as 8,343 Indian prisoners, including undertrials, are lodged in various jails around the world, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday.

Minister of State in the MEA, V Muraleedharan said in Lok Sabha that the government attaches the highest priority to the safety, security and well-being of Indians in foreign countries, including those in the foreign jails.

Also Read | Kerala Budget 2023: Petrol, Diesel and Liquor To Cost More After Finance Minister KN Balagopal Proposes Rs 2 Cess; Opposition Fumes.

He was replying to a question.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has the highest 1,926 Indian prisoners followed by Saudi Arabia with 1,362 and Nepal having 1,222 inmates, according to the details provided by Muraleedharan in Lok Sabha.

Also Read | Government Committed To Fill Up Vacancies Expeditiously in a Time-Bound Manner, Says Law Minister Kiren Rijiju.

"As per the information available with the ministry, the number of Indian prisoners, including under-trials, in foreign prisons at present is 8,343," Muraleedharan said.

He said India has signed agreements on transfer of sentenced persons (TSP) with 31 countries.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)