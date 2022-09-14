Thane, Sep 14 (PTI) Maharashtra's Thane district has reported 84 new cases of coronavirus, raising its infection tally to 7,44,001, a health official said on Wednesday.

With the addition of the latest numbers on Tuesday, the district, which is part of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, currently has 1,069 active COVID-19 cases, he said.

The death toll in the district remained unchanged at 11,956 as no fatality was reported on Tuesday.

The recovery count in Thane has reached 7,31,645, the official said.

