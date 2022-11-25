Chandigarh, Nov 25 (PTI) The final round of the three-phase panchayat elections for sarpanches and panches of gram panchayats concluded on Friday with over 84 per cent polling in four districts of Haryana, officials said.

Also Read | Mumbai: Two Suspects Were Arrested in Connection with Selling the Personal Data of People … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

Voting was held to elect 929 sarpanches and 10,362 panches in 25 blocks of Faridabad, Fatehabad, Hisar and Palwal districts. Polling began at 7 am and ended at 6 pm.

Over 84 percent polling was recorded, as per provisional figures made available by the State Election Commission at 10 pm. The exact percentage will be known once all the data is compiled, the officials said.

Also Read | Earth Observation Satellite-6 Launch: ISRO to Orbit Indo-French Satellite, Eight Other Nano Satellites Tomorrow (Watch Video).

Fatehabad recorded the highest poll percentage at nearly 88. Hisar recorded a turnout of nearly 83.1 per cent, Palwal 83.7 per cent and Faridabad 80.4 per cent.

State Election Commissioner Dhanpat Singh said over 22 lakh voters are eligible to vote.

During the day, Singh visited polling booths at several villages, including Dhatir, Teharaki and Meerka in Palwal district.

There were 2,655 polling stations in the four districts, of which 615 were marked as 'sensitive' and 781 as 'hypersensitive'.

At Hathin in Palwal district, supporters of rival candidates clashed at two to three places, a local police official said.

On Tuesday, as part of the third and final phase, polling was held to elect members of zila parishad and panchayat samitis in these four districts.

The zila parishad and panchayat samiti results will be declared on Sunday while the results of election for posts of panches and sarpanches are declared on the day of voting itself.

In the first two phases, polls for the posts of panch, sarpanch, panchayat samiti and zila parishad members were held in 18 districts between October 30 and November 12.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)