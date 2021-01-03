Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 3 (ANI): A total of 85 employees of Chennai's ITC Grand Chola Hotel have tested positive for COVID-19 since December 15 last year, said Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) on Saturday.

As many as 16 and 13 cases were reported on December 31, 2020, and January 1, 2021.

The Corporation tested 609 employees till now from the hotel in and around the residences of the staff, 85 have so far been found to be positive, Greater Chennai Corporation said.

The corporation has ordered COVID-19 testing of all employees of luxury hotels in the city, following reports of a cluster at ITC Grand Chola. The civic staff under Joint Commissioner of Health, GCC, S Dhivyadarshini conducted camps and all employees and guests were advised to undergo testing at ITC.

This is the second cluster reported in the city after IIT-Madras earlier in December.

According to the National Health Mission (NHM) of Tamil Nadu, the total count of cases stands at 8,19,845 which includes 8,272 active cases, as reported on January 2.

While 7,99,427 people have recovered from the virus, 12,146 persons have lost their lives, the NGH said in an official tweet. (ANI)

