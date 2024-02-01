Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 1 (ANI): Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced the successful disposal of 89,091 mutation cases and 6,029 pending partition cases during the special drive of 'Revenue Lok Adalats' in Himachal Pradesh, a press release said on Thursday.

"During the special drive of 'Revenue Lok Adalats', 89,091 mutation cases and 6,029 pending cases of partition have been disposed off," said CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

Also Read | Earthquake in Gujarat: Mild Quake Measuring 4.1 on Richter Scale Rocks Kachchh, No Casualties Reported.

Chief Minister Sukhu highlighted that January 2024 alone witnessed the resolution of 23,159 mutation cases and 1,958 partition cases through various Revenue Adalats across the state.

"In January 2024, district Kangra led the way in resolving mutation cases, with 6,121 cases resolved, followed by District Mandi with 3,212 cases and district Una with 2,289 cases. Una also topped in settling partition cases with 543 cases, followed by 464 cases in Kangra and 303 cases in Mandi," said CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

Also Read | Union Budget 2024: One Crore Households To Obtain up to 300 Units Free Rooftop Solar Power Every Month.

Emphasizing the government's commitment to providing relief to the common man, Chief Minister Sukhu expressed satisfaction with the overwhelming response to the initiative.

"The state government was committed to providing relief to the common man. To address the issue of pending revenue cases, for the first time Revenue Lok Adalats were being organized in the state and the first such Adalats were organised on 30th October, 2023," stated the Chief Minister.

Considering the overwhelming response from the general public and the success rate of resolving the pendency through such adalats, the state government has decided to conduct these adalats on the last two days of every month remarked the Chief Minister added.

The initiative aims to prioritize the resolution of pending revenue cases and reduce the necessity for frequent visits to revenue offices. Sukhu stated, "It is for the first time that any state government has initiated a seamless process to dispose of pending revenue cases in mission mode."

Chief Minister Sukhu said that the focus of the state government was on good governance and was dedicated to addressing the grievances of the people. He also introduced the 'Sarkar Gaon Ke Dwar' initiative, demonstrating a proactive approach to connecting with the common man, the Chief Minister concluded. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)