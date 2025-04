Imphal, Apr 20 (PTI) Nine members of several proscribed outfits in Manipur's Imphal valley districts have been arrested in the last 48 hours, police said on Sunday.

Two cadres of the banned United National Liberation Front (Pambei) were apprehended from Napetpalli Andro road near Nongdam village in Imphal East district on Saturday.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Violence Erupts in Sanaudha Area in Sagar District After Interfaith Couple Elopes; Locals Allege Kidnapping (Watch Video).

They were allegedly involved in extortion, a senior officer said.

Security forces arrested one member of the outlawed Kangleipak Communist Party (Taibanganba) from Ningthoukhong Ward No 13 in Bishnupur district on Friday, he said.

Also Read | BJP Government's 2 Achievements Are 'Pakora' and 'Bhagoda': Akhilesh Yadav Takes Jibe at BJP.

Two cadres of the proscribed KCP (MFL) were apprehended on the same day from Salam Mamang Leikai Ketuki Lampak in Imphal West district, the officer said, adding that they were also allegedly involved in extortion.

The state police arrested one cadre of the proscribed Prepak (PRO) from Kyamgei Heibong Makhong area in Imphal East district on Friday, he said.

One cadre of the banned Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL) was taken into custody from the Imphal East district.

A United Peoples' Party of Kangleipak (UPPK) member was also arrested on Friday from Imphal East district.

Another active cadre of the banned Prepak was apprehended from Sanjenbam Shangshabi village in Imphal East district on the same day.

The Manipur Police and several other security forces have been conducting search operations across the state since ethnic violence broke out in May 2023.

More than 250 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in the ethnic strife between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.

The Centre had imposed President's rule in the state on February 13 after chief minister N Biren Singh resigned. The state assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)