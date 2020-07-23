Aizawl, Jul 23 (PTI) Nine more COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram in the last 24 hours, taking the state's coronavirus count to 326, a health official said on Thursday.

The nine included two Army personnel and an Assam Rifles jawan.

Health department spokesperson on COVID-19, Dr Pachuau Lalmalsawma, said that eight of the newly infected people, including a 10-year-old boy, are from Aizawl district and one is from Champhai, he said.

He said that all of them recently returned from Jammu and Kashmir, Assam, Bihar, West Bengal and Nepal and were under quarantine since their arrival in the state.

Pachuau said that the state now has 147 active cases which include 110 employees of military and paramilitary forces. A total of 179 patients have also recovered from the disease.

