New Delhi [India], March 7 (ANI): Nine women who delivered babies in Delhi Police PCR vans during the COVID lockdown will be honoured at an event at the new police headquarters in the presence of the Delhi commissioner of police on International Women's Day on Sunday.

As many as 997 pregnant women were taken to hospitals by Delhi Police PCR units during the COVID lockdown in 2020. During lockdown when all modes of transport were suspended and ambulance service was also not available due to strike, PCR MPV staff provided invaluable service to women.

To give some instances, on 04.03.2020 at about 07:48 PM, the PCR Mobile Patrol Van received a PCR call that one lady namely Smt. Pooja W/o Late Sh. Kalu Ram was in labour pain and needed immediate medical assistance at Panchvati near Mandi Park, Palam, Delhi. Foreseeing the urgency of the situation, the PCR MPV staff immediately rushed to the spot. The PCR staff found the lady in labour pain along with her three children at the spot. Displaying presence of mind and professionalism the MPV staff called one lady who ran tea-stall nearby for assistance being female. She checked the pregnant lady and informed the staff that the delivery was imminent as the baby was half out of the mother's womb. After which they made the necessary arrangements and a girl child namely Sonia was born. Now the baby is about one year old and is hale and hearty.

In another incident on 16.05.2020 at about 08.30 PM, the PCR Mobile Patrol Van staff received a call regarding requirement of urgent medical assistance for a pregnant lady. Foreseeing the urgency of the situation, MPV staff rushed to the spot, Jhuggi, Nithari Village, PS Prem Nagar, Delhi. The PCR staff met the caller and immediately shifted the pregnant lady namely Kiran W/o Sh. Ashok (Mason) with the help of her husband and a female family member in the MPV and rushed to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial, Hospital Mangol Puri, Delhi. On the way, the lady suffered extreme labour pain. The MPV staff stopped the vehicle and provided necessary assistance to her kin and she gave birth to a girl baby namely Shanvi in PCR MPV. Now the baby is about one year old and is hale and hearty.

In yet another incident on 19.05.2020, at about 05:00 AM, the PCR Mobile Patrol Van staff received a call regarding requirement of urgent medical assistance for a pregnant lady. Foreseeing the urgency of the situation, MPV staff immediately reached at the spot, i.e. Veena Enclave, Nangloi, Delhi. The PCR MPV staff immediately shifted the pregnant lady namely Smt. Asha W/o Sh. Sharvan (labourer) with the help of her husband and sister-in-law in the MPV and rushed to Paschim Vihar Dispensary, Delhi. On the way, the lady suffered labour pain. The PCR MPV staff stopped the vehicle and provided necessary assistance to her husband & sister-in-law and she gave birth to a male baby namely Jivyansh in PCR MPV. Now the baby is about one year old and is hale and hearty. Similar is the story in other remaining six cases.

DCP PCR Isha Pandey said, "The MPVs staff displayed exemplary conviction and commitment to duty by helping the women deliver their babies in PCR van though they are untrained for delivery of babies, thus taking the services of PCR to a higher level." (ANI)

