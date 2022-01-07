Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jan 7 (PTI) A nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two boys in the district, police said.

The incident took place a few days ago but a police complaint was lodged on January 5, police said on Thursday.

Also Read | Karnataka: Headmistress Forces Girl Student To Strip Before Classmates, Assaults for Carrying Mobile Phone to School In Mandya.

According to the police complaint filed by the victim's parents, the girl was playing near her house when the two accused -- aged 10 and 14 -- took her away and later allegedly raped her.

Police said the girl was sent for medical examination and that further investigation was underway.

Also Read | India Records 1,17,100 New COVID-19 Cases, 302 Deaths In Past 24 Hours; Omicron Tally Rises to 3,007.

In an unrelated case, the body of a man was found in a drain in Civil Lines police station area on Thursday.

They identified the deceased as Sunil Bharadwaj (45).

His body has been sent for postmortem, they said. PTI CORR

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)