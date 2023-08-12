New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) Over 92,000 cases were reported to the Delhi Commission For Women on its helpline in the past year, with domestic violence cases topping the chart followed by conflicts with neighbours.

The findings were shared by an annual report on the Delhi Commission For Women's (DCW) helpline number released by its chief Swati Maliwal here on Saturday.

The commission has received over 6.0 lakh calls on its helpline over the past one year through which 92,004 unique cases have been registered on 181 Helpline of DCW, Maliwal said.

It has also received over 11,000 complaints from other states, she added.

According to the report, DCW's 24X7 toll-free helpline received over 40 lakh calls in seven years and 6,30,288 calls from July 2022 to July this year.

Over the past year, the panel received the maximum number of rape complaints from Burari, the report said.

Of all the complaints received on the helpline, domestic violence topped the chart with 38,342 cases, followed by 9,516 cases of conflict with neighbours, 5,895 of rape and sexual harassment, 3,647 of POCSO, 4,229 of kidnapping, and 3,558 cybercrime, it added.

The commission has also received 1,552 missing complaints on its 181 Helpline.

Data recorded over the past year also shows that the DCW received the maximum helpline cases from the Narela area at 2,976 complaints, followed by 1,651 from Bhalswa Dairy, 1,523 from Burari, 1,371 from Kalyanpuri and 1,221 from the Jahangirpuri area.

The top five areas from where cases of rape and sexual harassment got reported to the helpline are -- 175 cases from Burari, 167 from Narela, 105 from Govindpuri, 89 from Uttam Nagar and 86 from Sultanpuri.

Concerning cases of POCSO received at 181 Helpline, the top five areas are -- 141 from Narela, 91 from Bhalswa Dairy, 71 from Samaipur Badli, 68 from Prem Nagar and 66 from Nihal Vihar. Narela has seen the most cases of kidnapping at 209. This is followed by 106 from Bhalswa Dairy, 75 from Burari, 71 from Bawana, and 63 from Sangam Vihar.

Furthermore, the maximum number of complaints of domestic violence were received from Kalyanpuri at 769, followed by Burari at 709, Ranhola 685, Bhalaswa Dairy 673, and Narela 590.

The commission received the most cases in July 2022 (10,442 cases) and the least in January 2023 (3894).

"If we see the weekly trend of receiving complaints, most cases have been received on Monday, while Sunday has witnessed the least cases received. Further, on a daily average, most calls are received at around 12 pm to 5 pm, while least cases have been reported during midnight hours," the report said.

The panel said it has also received 2,278 cases of dowry harassment, 790 of medical negligence, 156 of sex racket, 40 of trafficking, 69 of child marriage, 67 of sexual harassment at the workplace, 66 of child labour, 63 of illegal liquor and drugs, 54 of honour killing, and many more.

The commission has also received 1,319 complaints on service-related matters, 421 cases of property dispute, 354 of police harassment, 348 requests for shelter homes, 298 cases of dangerous attacks on women, and 235 of theft.

The panel has also received 58 complaints from transgenders and 137 grievances from men, the statement added.

Categorising callers by their age groups, the DCW found that the maximum complaints were from women aged 21-31 years, comprising 41.5 per cent of the callers at 38,140. This is followed by 21.8 per cent (20,058) from the age group of 31-40 years, 18.41 per cent (16,939) from callers aged 11-20 years and 7.26 per cent (6,686) from the 41-50 age group.

The commission has received around 4 per cent (3,735) cases from callers aged 60 years and above, including 40 calls from women in their nineties.

As soon as a helpline counsellor receives a call from a distressed woman or girl, she begins counselling and gives full assistance to the caller, the panel said in a statement.

The helpline team then forwards these complaints to the 'Mobile Helpline' programme of the commission if immediate intervention is required, which dispatches a team of counsellors to reach the spot immediately and assist the victim.

If the complainant requires police assistance or ambulance, the call counsellor informs the Police Control Room and arranges a PCR van for her counsellor or if required, sends an ambulance service to the victim. The 181 Women Helpline also caters to the needs of those seeking information about various support services and government schemes and programmes for women and girls, the statement added.

"The Commission always tries to help the women and girls in distress through the 181 Helpline. We will be sending this report to the Central and state governments and seek their cooperation in addressing rising crimes against women and girls in the capital," Maliwal said.

