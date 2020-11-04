Chandigarh, Nov 4 (PTI) One more COVID-related death in Chandigarh on Wednesday took the toll to 229 while 94 new cases pushed the infection count to 14,702, official data showed.

A 34-year-old coronavirus positive man, a resident of Manimajra, died at a government hospital here, as per the medical bulletin.

There are 671 active cases as of now, it said.

A total of 51 patients were discharged after they recovered from infection, taking the number of cured persons to 13,802, according to the bulletin.

A total of 1,10,989 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 95,620 tested negative while reports of 101 samples were awaited, the bulletin stated.

