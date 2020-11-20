Kohima, Nov 19 (PTI) Nagaland's COVID-19 tally went up to 10,460 after 94 more people tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday, Health and Family Welfare Minister S Pangnyu Phom said.

He said that 52 patients also recovered from the disease during the day.

Also Read | Schools, Colleges in Gujarat Not to Reopen From November 23 Due to COVID-19 Situation.

"94 +ve cases of # COVID-19 detected today. Dimapur- 71, Peren- 12, Kohima- 7, Mon- 2, Kiphire and Phek - 1 each," the minister said in a tweet.

Of the confirmed 10,460 cases, 9,007 have recovered while 1,292 are active patients, Director of Health Department, Dr Denis Hangsing, said in the daily COVID-19 bulletin.

Also Read | Poco X3 Smartphone Users in India Now Receiving Call Recording Feature.

The recovery rate in the state is 86.1 per cent now, he said.

A total of 58 COVID-19 infected patients died, out of which 48 succumbed to the infection while the cause of death for six was not coronavirus and that of four is under investigation, he said.

A total of 103 patients have migrated to other states, Hangsing said.

Out of the 1,07,276 tests conducted in Nagaland till date, 65,674 were through RT-PCR, 35,318 through TruNat and 6,284 by Rapid Antigen Test methods, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)