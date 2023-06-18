Ghaziabad(Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 17 (ANI): 95 boxes of mangoes were stolen from an orchard near Modinagar in Ghaziabad on Saturday, said police.

"The theft took place in the mango orchard early hours of Saturday. The owner of the orchard told the police that some unknown people entered the orchard and stole 95 boxes of mangoes, "Ritesh Tripathi, ACP Modinagar said.

Employees of the orchard were sleeping when the robbery happened. However, some of the employees spotted the robbers while they were stuffing the mangoes and speeding away, the owner told the police.

A case has been registered on the basis of the garden owner's complaint and the investigation has started, the police said. (ANI)

