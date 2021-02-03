Amaravati, Feb 3 (PTI): Only 95 fresh COVID-19 cases were detected as 25,445 tests were conducted in Andhra Pradesh in 24 hours ending 9 am on Wednesday, consequent to which the total confirmed positives increased to 8,88,099.

A health department bulletin said 129 patients got cured while one more succumbed in the state.

The number of active cases fell further to 1,162 after a total of 8,79,780 recoveries and 7,157 deaths, it said.

So far, 1.32 crore sample tests were completed in the state that turned out an overall positivity rate of 6.72 per cent.

In 24 hours, Krishna district reported 17 fresh cases while Guntur and Visakhapatnam added 16 each.

The remaining 10 districts reported less than 10 new cases each.

For the second day, Prakasam district did not report any new case, the bulletin said.

Visakhapatnam also reported one COVID-19 death. PTI

