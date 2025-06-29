New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the 123rd Episode of Mann Ki Baat, hailed the International Labour Organisation (ILO) report that India's 64% population is getting social security.

Around 94 crore citizens are now covered under at least one social protection benefit, with expectations to surpass the 100-crore mark upon verification of additional schemes.

PM Modi highlighted that in India, 64 per cent of the population is benefiting from the social security schemes.

The Prime Minister informed that the number was lower than 25 crore until the year 2025.

"The International Labour Organisation (ILO) has released a major report stating that India's 64% population is definitely getting social security... Nearly 95 crore people are benefitting from the social security schemes. This number was lower than 25 crores till 2015," PM Modi said.

This marks a substantial increase from 19% in 2015. The International Labour Organization (ILO) has recognized India's efforts, publishing its achievement on the ILOSTAT dashboard

India has witnessed a 45 percentage point surge in social security coverage over the past decade, positioning itself as the second-highest globally in providing social protection.

Schemes such as Ayushman Bharat, Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PM-GKAY), the e-Shram portal, and Atal Pension Yojana (APY) have played a significant role in expanding social security coverage.

The increase in social protection coverage is expected to strengthen India's global engagements, particularly in finalising social security agreements with developed nations.

Social security agreements with developed countries will ensure portability of benefits for Indian professionals working overseas.

PM Modi also mentioned the World Health Organisation report, which has declared India free from Trachoma disease and asserted that the credit behind the achievement goes to India's health workers and "Jal Jeevan Mission".

"WHO has declared Indian Trachoma-free country... This is the success of our health workers... 'Jal Jeevan' Mission has contributed to this", PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the recent celebrations on International Yoga Day, in which lakhs of people from all walks of life participated.

PM Modi said, "All of you must be filled with the energy of Yoga and memories of International Yoga Day. This year, too, on June 21, millions of people participated in the International Day of Yoga celebrations. It began 10 years ago; over the years, this tradition has become even grander each year. This also indicates that more and more people are incorporating yoga in their daily lives."

He spoke about the mesmerising visuals from across the country, including in Visakhapatnam, from where the PM led the largest-ever yoga gathering of three lakh people.

"We saw many mesmerising images of this celebration. In Visakhapatnam, 3 lakh people performed Yoga together on the beach. Another incredible sight from Visakhapatnam was that over 2,000 tribal students performed 108 surya namaskars for 108 minutes. Imagine the discipline needed. A grand display of Yoga was showcased on our naval ships," PM Modi said. (ANI)

