Srinagar, Jun 23 (PTI) More than 3.22 lakh complaints have been raised on the Jammu and Kashmir Integrated Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (JKIGRAMS) portal till date and 96 per cent of them have been disposed of, an official said on Friday.

The portal allows people to raise grievances against departments of the Jammu and Kashmir administration.

Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) Secretary V Srinivas on Friday chaired a meeting of grievance redressal officers of Jammu and Kashmir to assess the effectiveness of the JKIGRAMS portal, a statement issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

During the meeting held at the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Secretariat, Rehana Batul, Secretary, Public Grievances said 3,10,132 of the 3,22,964 grievances received on the JKIGRAMS portal till date have been disposed of -- a disposal rate of 96 per cent.

Out of the 26,739 grievances received on the JKIGRAMS portal through the Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) portal, 25,755 have been disposed of -- a disposal rate of 96 per cent.

Citizens can register their grievances online against central and state government departments through CPGRAMS managed by DARPG under the Personnel Ministry.

During the meeting, a detailed discussion was held on various aspects related to the functioning of the JKIGRAMS portal, the statement said.

Besides, a roadmap for strengthening the grievance redressal mechanism in Jammu and Kashmir with systemic upgradation, technological advancements, capacity building initiatives and regular monitoring of the JKIGRAMS portal, etc. was discussed at length, it said.

Addressing the officers during the meeting, DARPG secretary Srinivas highlighted the importance of maintaining a user-friendly and efficient portal, enabling the citizens to lodge their grievances conveniently and track their status.

He also emphasised the importance of promptly addressing citizens' grievances and stressed the need for continuous improvements in the system to ensure maximum public satisfaction, according to the statement.

