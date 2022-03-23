Jammu, Mar 23 (PTI) The Anti-Narcotic Task Force (ANTF) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday arrested two alleged drug peddlers and seized 97 kg of poppy straw from them, officials said.

Based on a tip-off, the ANTF, the specialized unit to check the rising menace of drugs, immediately swung into action and intercepted a truck on the highway at Sidhra here, they said.

Also Read | China Investing Over $400 Billion in 54 Muslim Countries, Says Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

During the search, 97.9 kg of poppy straw concealed in the truck was recovered, they said.

According to the officials, the truck was on its way outside the union territory from Kashmir.

Also Read | Russia Calls For Transition To Oil Trading in National Currencies, Says Russian Deputy PM Alexander Novak.

The driver, along with the co-driver, were arrested and the truck was seized, they said.

They identified the duo as Anwar Hussain Shah and Mohammed Iqbal.

The officials said the ANTF is investigating further links in the case and more arrests are likely.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)