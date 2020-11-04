Ahmedabad, Nov 4 (PTI) The tally of coronavirus cases in Gujarat rose to 1,76,608 with 975 new cases being reported on Wednesday, the state health department said.

With six fatalities, the state's COVID-19 death toll went up to 3,740, it said.

At the same time, the number of recoveries outnumbered new cases, with 1,022 patients getting dischargedon Wednesday, the department said.

Total number of recovered cases in Gujarat increased to 1,60,470 which pushed up the state's recovery rate to 90.86 per cent.

As many as 51,572 tests were conducted for the virus in the last 24 hours, the department said, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 62,62,122.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,76,608, new cases 975, deaths 3,740, discharged 1,60,470, active cases 12,398 and people tested so far 62,62,122.

