Chandigarh, Mar 29 (PTI) Haryana reported two COVID-19 fatalities on Monday, taking the toll to 3,143, while the infection count rose to 2,88,714 with 995 fresh cases, a health department bulletin said.

A fatality each linked to the virus was reported from Kaithal and Yamunanagar districts, it said.

Among the districts which reported a big spike in cases included Gurugram (280), Karnal (159) and Yamunanagar (101) districts.

Haryana has 9,312 active cases of the novel coronavirus. The recovery rate stands at 95.69 per cent in the state, the bulletin said. PTI SUN VSD

