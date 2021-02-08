Etah (UP), Feb 8 (PTI) A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped at a village here, police said on Monday.

An FIR was lodged on Sunday on the complaint of the girl's uncle, who alleged that she was raped by Charan Singh on Friday, police said.

The uncle alleged that the victim was threatened by family members of the accused against telling anyone about the incident, police said, adding that Charan Singh was arrested on Monday.

Family members of the victim alleged that the accused's kin reached the district hospital when the girl was taken there for a medical examination on Monday and tried to influence the doctors.

They claimed that when they objected to it, they were roughed up by the accused's kin.

