India News | A Day After Polling for Moradabad LS Seat, BJP Candidate Dies of Heart Attack, CM Yogi Reacts

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 20 (ANI): In a blow to the BJP, a day after polling was held for eight Lok Sabha seats in western Uttar Pradesh, the party's Moradabad candidate, Kunwar Sarvesh Kumar Singh, passed away on Saturday.

Moradabad was one of the eight constituencies that polled for the Lok Sabha on Friday.

Speaking to ANI on Saturday, Ritesh Gupta, the sitting BJP MLA from Moradabad, said Kunwar Sarvesh passed away after a heart attack. He was rushed to AIIMS, Delhi, but couldn't be revived, the BJP MLA added.

Condoling the demise of the party's Moradabad candidate, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took to his official X handle to post, "I am shocked to learn of the demise of our Moradabad candidate and former MP, Kunwar Sarvesh Kumar Singh-ji. This is an irreparable loss for the BJP Parivaar. In this hour of grief, my thoughts and prayers go out to his family members and loved ones. I pray that Prabhu Shri Ram grants eternal peace to the departed soul while giving his family the strength and forbearance to bear this loss. Om Shanti!"

Kunwar Sarvesh was pitted against Ruchi Veera of the INDIA bloc in the battle for Moradabad. (ANI)

