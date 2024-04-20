India News | A Day After Polling for Moradabad LS Seat, BJP Candidate Dies of Heart Attack, CM Yogi Reacts

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. In a blow to the BJP, a day after polling was held for eight Lok Sabha seats in western Uttar Pradesh, the party's Moradabad candidate, Kunwar Sarvesh Kumar Singh, passed away on Saturday.

Agency News ANI| Apr 20, 2024 09:08 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | A Day After Polling for Moradabad LS Seat, BJP Candidate Dies of Heart Attack, CM Yogi Reacts
Kunwar Sarvesh Kumar Singh. (ANI/File Photo)

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 20 (ANI): In a blow to the BJP, a day after polling was held for eight Lok Sabha seats in western Uttar Pradesh, the party's Moradabad candidate, Kunwar Sarvesh Kumar Singh, passed away on Saturday.

Moradabad was one of the eight constituencies that polled for the Lok Sabha on Friday.

Also Read | Kunwar Sarvesh Kumar Dies: BJP Candidate from Moradabad Seat Passes Away at 72.

Speaking to ANI on Saturday, Ritesh Gupta, the sitting BJP MLA from Moradabad, said Kunwar Sarvesh passed away after a heart attack. He was rushed to AIIMS, Delhi, but couldn't be revived, the BJP MLA added.

Condoling the demise of the party's Moradabad candidate, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took to his official X handle to post, "I am shocked to learn of the demise of our Moradabad candidate and former MP, Kunwar Sarvesh Kumar Singh-ji. This is an irreparable loss for the BJP Parivaar. In this hour of grief, my thoughts and prayers go out to his family members and loved ones. I pray that Prabhu Shri Ram grants eternal peace to the departed soul while giving his family the strength and forbearance to bear this loss. Om Shanti!"

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: FIRs Lodged Against Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, JDS Chief HD Kumaraswamy, Karnataka BJP Chief BY Vijayendra.

Kunwar Sarvesh was pitted against Ruchi Veera of the INDIA bloc in the battle for Moradabad. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

nny Memes, Jokes and Tweets To Share on This Special Palindrome Day in April Dedicated to Cannabis Enthusiasts">420 Day 2024 Funny Memes, Jokes and Tweets To Share on This Special Palindrome Day in April Dedicated to Cannabis Enthusiasts
  • Festivals
    Husband Appreciation Day 2024 Greetings, Wishes & Romantic GIFs: Send Love Quotes, Sayings, HD Images, Messages & Wallpapers To Express Your Love Husband Appreciation Day 2024 Greetings, Wishes & Romantic GIFs: Send Love Quotes, Sayings, HD Images, Messages & Wallpapers To Express Your Love
  • Videos
    LSG vs CSK IPL 2024 Stat Highlights: KL Rahul Guides Lucknow Super Giants To Victory Over Chennai Super Kings LSG vs CSK IPL 2024 Stat Highlights: KL Rahul Guides Lucknow Super Giants To Victory Over Chennai Super Kings
    • Close
    Search

    India News | A Day After Polling for Moradabad LS Seat, BJP Candidate Dies of Heart Attack, CM Yogi Reacts

    Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. In a blow to the BJP, a day after polling was held for eight Lok Sabha seats in western Uttar Pradesh, the party's Moradabad candidate, Kunwar Sarvesh Kumar Singh, passed away on Saturday.

    Agency News ANI| Apr 20, 2024 09:08 PM IST
    A+
    A-
    India News | A Day After Polling for Moradabad LS Seat, BJP Candidate Dies of Heart Attack, CM Yogi Reacts
    Kunwar Sarvesh Kumar Singh. (ANI/File Photo)

    Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 20 (ANI): In a blow to the BJP, a day after polling was held for eight Lok Sabha seats in western Uttar Pradesh, the party's Moradabad candidate, Kunwar Sarvesh Kumar Singh, passed away on Saturday.

    Moradabad was one of the eight constituencies that polled for the Lok Sabha on Friday.

    Also Read | Kunwar Sarvesh Kumar Dies: BJP Candidate from Moradabad Seat Passes Away at 72.

    Speaking to ANI on Saturday, Ritesh Gupta, the sitting BJP MLA from Moradabad, said Kunwar Sarvesh passed away after a heart attack. He was rushed to AIIMS, Delhi, but couldn't be revived, the BJP MLA added.

    Condoling the demise of the party's Moradabad candidate, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took to his official X handle to post, "I am shocked to learn of the demise of our Moradabad candidate and former MP, Kunwar Sarvesh Kumar Singh-ji. This is an irreparable loss for the BJP Parivaar. In this hour of grief, my thoughts and prayers go out to his family members and loved ones. I pray that Prabhu Shri Ram grants eternal peace to the departed soul while giving his family the strength and forbearance to bear this loss. Om Shanti!"

    Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: FIRs Lodged Against Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, JDS Chief HD Kumaraswamy, Karnataka BJP Chief BY Vijayendra.

    Kunwar Sarvesh was pitted against Ruchi Veera of the INDIA bloc in the battle for Moradabad. (ANI)

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
    You might also like
    A+
    A-
    India News | A Day After Polling for Moradabad LS Seat, BJP Candidate Dies of Heart Attack, CM Yogi Reacts
    Kunwar Sarvesh Kumar Singh. (ANI/File Photo)

    Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 20 (ANI): In a blow to the BJP, a day after polling was held for eight Lok Sabha seats in western Uttar Pradesh, the party's Moradabad candidate, Kunwar Sarvesh Kumar Singh, passed away on Saturday.

    Moradabad was one of the eight constituencies that polled for the Lok Sabha on Friday.

    Also Read | Kunwar Sarvesh Kumar Dies: BJP Candidate from Moradabad Seat Passes Away at 72.

    Speaking to ANI on Saturday, Ritesh Gupta, the sitting BJP MLA from Moradabad, said Kunwar Sarvesh passed away after a heart attack. He was rushed to AIIMS, Delhi, but couldn't be revived, the BJP MLA added.

    Condoling the demise of the party's Moradabad candidate, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took to his official X handle to post, "I am shocked to learn of the demise of our Moradabad candidate and former MP, Kunwar Sarvesh Kumar Singh-ji. This is an irreparable loss for the BJP Parivaar. In this hour of grief, my thoughts and prayers go out to his family members and loved ones. I pray that Prabhu Shri Ram grants eternal peace to the departed soul while giving his family the strength and forbearance to bear this loss. Om Shanti!"

    Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: FIRs Lodged Against Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, JDS Chief HD Kumaraswamy, Karnataka BJP Chief BY Vijayendra.

    Kunwar Sarvesh was pitted against Ruchi Veera of the INDIA bloc in the battle for Moradabad. (ANI)

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
    You might also like
    Google Trends Google Trends
    SRH vs DC
    500K+ searches
    DC vs SRH
    200K+ searches
    MP Board Result 2024
    200K+ searches
    Upresults.nic.in 2024
    200K+ searches
    Abhishek Sharma
    100K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrency

    Husband Appreciation Day 2024 Greetings, Wishes & Romantic GIFs: Send Love Quotes, Sayings, HD Images, Messages & Wallpapers To Express Your Love

  • Sunrisers Hyderabad Equal Record of Most Sixes Hit in an IPL Innings, Achieve Feat With 22 Maximums During DC vs SRH IPL 2024 Match

  • How To Watch Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich, Bundesliga 2023–24 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: Get German League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?

  • Suhana Khan Dazzles in Glamorous Snaps From Her Recent Italian Getaway (See Pics)

    • Read More
    Google Trends Google Trends
    SRH vs DC
    500K+ searches
    DC vs SRH
    200K+ searches
    MP Board Result 2024
    200K+ searches
    Upresults.nic.in 2024
    200K+ searches
    Abhishek Sharma
    100K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiIPL 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaKL RahulRahul GandhiLayoffsArvind KejriwalRohit SharmaMahendra Singh Dhoni
    Google News Telegram Bot

    Trending Topics
    Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiIPL 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaKL RahulRahul GandhiLayoffsArvind KejriwalRohit SharmaMahendra Singh Dhoni
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Close
    gamingly