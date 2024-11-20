Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], November 19 (ANI): As Jharkhand gears up for the second phase of the assembly elections tomorrow, the state faces a fierce battle between the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-Congress alliance looking to retain power while the Bharatiya Janata Party and allies seeking to remove Chief Minister Hemant Soren-led government.

In the second phase, CM Hemant Soren's Barhait constituency is one of the 38 assembly constituencies which will be going to polls. The BJP has fielded Gamliyel Hembrom in Barhait.

Another prominent face in the second phase is Babulal Marandi of BJP, contesting from Dhanwar constituency. He was leader of opposition in the outgoing assembly and is also the state's first CM after the formation of the first assembly in 2000. He will be contesting against JMM's Nizam Uddin Ansari.

Kalpana Soren, Jharkhand CM's wife is in the fray iagainst BJP's Muniya Devi in the Gandey assembly constituency. She won the assembly bypoll in Gandey held earlier this year.

Another prominent face in the assembly election is BJP's Sita Soren. She is contesting from the Jamtara constituency.

The polling for the second phase elections will be starting at 7 am. (ANI)

